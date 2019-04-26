TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 25, 2019

_____

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Fri Apr 26 2019

TXZ253-270300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early

morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs

around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ255-270300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming

north around 10 mph late in the morning shifting to the northeast

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around

20 mph late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ257-270300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early

morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ252-270300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early morning

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ254-270300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early

morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ256-270300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Light winds

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early

morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ248-270300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ249-270300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Light winds becoming east 10 to

15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early morning

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ250-270300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Light winds becoming east 10 to

15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in

the late evening and early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ353-270300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early

morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ251-270300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ351-270300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early

morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

_____

