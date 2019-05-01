TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 30, 2019
_____
197 FPUS54 KBRO 010856
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019
TXZ253-020300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Haze early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Haze through the night. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.
Haze in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
20 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ255-020300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Haze early in the morning. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze through the night. Lows in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Haze in the morning. Highs around 90. Southeast
winds 20 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ257-020300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Haze early in the morning. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze through the night. Lows in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Haze in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ252-020300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Heat index readings
101 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Heat index readings
100 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ254-020300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Haze early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze through the night. Lows in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.
Haze in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
20 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ256-020300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Haze early in the morning. Highs
in the mid to upper 80s. Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze through the night. Lows in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Haze in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ248-020300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ249-020300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ250-020300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 20 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ353-020300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Haze early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Haze through the night. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in the
morning.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.
Haze in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
15 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the late morning and early
afternoon decreasing to around 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ251-020300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 20 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ351-020300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 20 to
25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
_____
