TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 23, 2019

_____

623 FPUS54 KBRO 240856

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019

TXZ253-250300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings

100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ255-250300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ257-250300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs near

90. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows

around 80. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ252-250300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 25 to 30 mph. Highest heat index readings 109 to 114 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph. Highest heat index readings around

108 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ254-250300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ256-250300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ248-250300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 25 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Highest

heat index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph. Highest heat index readings around

108 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing

to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings

around 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ249-250300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ250-250300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ353-250300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ251-250300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ351-250300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs near 90. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather