TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, May 31, 2019
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CDT Sat Jun 1 2019
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CDT Sat Jun 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Highest heat index readings
around 108 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. Heat index
readings 101 to 106.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CDT Sat Jun 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with slight chance of showers. Slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index
readings 101 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. Heat index
readings 100 to 105.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 100 to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CDT Sat Jun 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to
15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Heat index readings
100 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
until early morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Highs
around 90.
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CDT Sat Jun 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. Heat index
readings 101 to 106.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the east around 20 mph late in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 100 to 105.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CDT Sat Jun 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Slight chance of showers. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to
15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation
20 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CDT Sat Jun 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning
and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until
early morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CDT Sat Jun 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
Highs around 101.
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CDT Sat Jun 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the east around 20 mph late in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CDT Sat Jun 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in
the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the east around 20 mph late in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CDT Sat Jun 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming east
10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CDT Sat Jun 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Slight chance of showers. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east
10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the
upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CDT Sat Jun 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning
and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
until early morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
