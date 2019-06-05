TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 4, 2019
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CDT Wed Jun 5 2019
TXZ253-060300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index
readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Highest heat
index readings 108 to 109 in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming
light becoming east around 10 mph late in the afternoon. Heat
index readings 109 to 114.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings 109 to 114 in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 114 to 119.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 105. Lows
around 80.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 102.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ255-060300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings around
108 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Heat index
readings 101 to 106.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings 108 to 113 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings 108 to 113 in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 112 to 117.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Highs
around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ257-060300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph until early morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower to mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat
index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 110 in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 110 to 115 in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows
around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ252-060300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph
late in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 110 in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the
southeast in the late evening and early morning becoming light.
Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 101. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the morning
becoming light becoming east around 10 mph late in the afternoon.
Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the
evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. South winds up to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 109 to 114.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 108. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 107. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 102. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ254-060300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Heat index
readings 100 to 105.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings 109 to 114 in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 112 to 117.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
Highs around 103.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 101. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ256-060300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs near 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph until early morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 110 in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 110 to 115 in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows
around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
TXZ248-060300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Light winds becoming north 10 to
15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Highest heat index
readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 108 in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph
late in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 110 in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 110 in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 108 to 112.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 110. Lows
around 80.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 109. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
around 103.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the upper 90s.
TXZ249-060300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming
northeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon. Highest heat index
readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around
10 mph late in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings 108 to
109 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 106. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 106. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ250-060300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph late
in the morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph late in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat
index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph early
in the evening becoming light. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 100. South winds around 10 mph in the
morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph late in the
afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 113 in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings 111 to 116 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
Highs around 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 106. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ353-060300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the east late in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings around
110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the south in the late evening and early
morning becoming light. Highest heat index readings around 108 in
the evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around 15 mph
late in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 113 in the
evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 112 to 117.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 107. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 104.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ251-060300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the south in the late evening and early
morning becoming light. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings 109 to 114 in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 113 to 118.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
Highs around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 104. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
TXZ351-060300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs near 90.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 111 to 116 in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
around 90.
