TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 18, 2019
354 FPUS54 KBRO 190857
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019
TXZ253-200300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings 110 to 115 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 112 to 117.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Highest heat index readings 108 to 113 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows
in the lower 80s. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows around
80.
$$
TXZ255-200300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 110 to 115.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 80s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows
around 80.
$$
TXZ257-200300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 112.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to
109 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 80s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows
in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ252-200300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 106. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings 113 to 118 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning. Highest
heat index readings 108 to 109 in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 106. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 114 to 119.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 111 to 116 in the
evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 112 to 117.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 80s. Highs around 103.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Lows
in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 101. Lows in the upper
70s.
$$
TXZ254-200300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings 110 to 115 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to
113 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows
in the lower 80s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows
around 80.
$$
TXZ256-200300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 25 to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Highest heat index readings 108 to 113 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 112.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings around
110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 80s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows
in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ248-200300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 108. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings 114 to 119 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.
Highest heat index readings around 110 in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 107. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 112 to 117.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings 111 to 116 in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 111 to 116.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Highs
around 104.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Lows
around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
around 101.
$$
TXZ249-200300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings 110 to 115 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the
evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings 110 to 115 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs around 102.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in the upper
70s.
$$
TXZ250-200300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings 110 to 115 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph shifting to the south around 10 mph early in the
morning. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Highs
around 103.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Lows
around 80.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in the upper
70s.
$$
TXZ353-200300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings 109 to 114 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows
in the lower 80s. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in the upper
70s.
$$
TXZ251-200300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings 111 to 116 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 15 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 112 to 117.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows
in the lower 80s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows around
80.
$$
TXZ351-200300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to around 25 mph late in the
afternoon. Highest heat index readings 110 to 115 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings around
110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 80s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
80s. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
