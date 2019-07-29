TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 28, 2019
708 FPUS54 KBRO 290857
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
357 AM CDT Mon Jul 29 2019
TXZ253-300300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
357 AM CDT Mon Jul 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ255-300300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
357 AM CDT Mon Jul 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until
early morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon.
Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the
upper 70s.
$$
TXZ257-300300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
357 AM CDT Mon Jul 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
20 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until early
morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Heat
index readings 101 to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
around 90.
$$
TXZ252-300300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
357 AM CDT Mon Jul 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
101. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to
107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until
early morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ254-300300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
357 AM CDT Mon Jul 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon.
Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ256-300300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
357 AM CDT Mon Jul 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
20 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until
early morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon.
Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the
upper 70s.
$$
TXZ248-300300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
357 AM CDT Mon Jul 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Lows
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ249-300300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
357 AM CDT Mon Jul 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ250-300300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
357 AM CDT Mon Jul 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ353-300300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
357 AM CDT Mon Jul 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ251-300300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
357 AM CDT Mon Jul 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ351-300300-
Coastal Kenedy-
357 AM CDT Mon Jul 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
20 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph until early morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the
upper 70s.
$$
