TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 6, 2019
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019
TXZ253-080300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings 108 to 113 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 100 to 105.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 15 to
25 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
Highs around 103.
TXZ255-080300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest
heat index readings 108 to 113 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 112.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 25 mph. Heat index readings around 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
80s. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ257-080300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower to mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat
index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Heat index readings around 110.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Heat
index readings 101 to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
80s. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ252-080300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings 109 to 114 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the
evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 110 to 115.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 15 to
25 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows around
80. Highs around 104.
TXZ254-080300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest
heat index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph increasing to around 25 mph late in the afternoon.
Heat index readings 108 to 112.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
Highs around 100.
TXZ256-080300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
Heat index readings around 110.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Heat
index readings 101 to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
80s. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ248-080300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings 109 to 114 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Highest heat
index readings around 110 in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 111 to 116.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to
109 in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 15 to
25 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows around
80. Highs around 105.
TXZ249-080300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 15 to
25 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs around 104.
TXZ250-080300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Highest
heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light. Heat index
readings 100 to 105.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 105. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index
readings 109 to 114.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
evening.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat
index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs around 104.
TXZ353-080300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 112.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat
index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs around 103.
TXZ251-080300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Heat
index readings 108 to 113.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs 100 to 101. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to
around 25 mph late in the afternoon. Heat index readings 109 to
114.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs around 100.
TXZ351-080300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to
southeast 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings
around 110.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Heat
index readings 101 to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
80s. Highs in the lower 90s.
