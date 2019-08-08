TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 7, 2019
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
TXZ253-090300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Heat index readings 109 to 114.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 102. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings
108 to 112.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Heat index readings around 110.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
Highs around 102.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
Highs around 102.
TXZ255-090300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Heat index
readings 109 to 114.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph shifting to the south around 10 mph early in the
morning. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to
southeast 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings
108 to 112.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Heat index readings around 110.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
80s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ257-090300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph increasing to southeast 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
Heat index readings 110 to 115.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph shifting to the south around 10 mph early in the
morning. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph increasing
to southeast 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings
109 to 114.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
80s. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 80s. Highs around 90.
TXZ252-090300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Heat index readings 111 to 116.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in
the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Heat index readings 109 to 114.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds
15 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 112.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows
around 80. Highs around 104.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 70s. Highs around 104.
TXZ254-090300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting
to the southeast around 25 mph late in the afternoon. Heat index
readings around 110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to
the south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting
to the southeast around 25 mph late in the afternoon. Heat index
readings around 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Heat index readings around 110.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ256-090300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph increasing to southeast 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
Heat index readings around 110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
shifting to the south around 10 mph early in the morning. Heat
index readings 100 to 105.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings
108 to 109.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
80s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 80s. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ248-090300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Heat index readings 112 to 117.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning. Highest
heat index readings around 110 in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Heat index readings 109 to 114.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings around
108 in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 106. Southeast winds
15 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 113 in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows
around 80. Highs around 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 70s. Highs around 104.
TXZ249-090300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs around 103.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs around 104.
TXZ250-090300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Heat index readings 108 to 113.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming light. Highest
heat index readings around 108 in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 104. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings
108 to 112.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 112.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs around 103.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs around 104.
TXZ353-090300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Heat index readings around 110.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 103. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings
around 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Heat index readings around 110.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs around 103.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs around 103.
TXZ251-090300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing
to around 25 mph late in the afternoon. Heat index readings
109 to 114.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Highest heat index
readings around 108 in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs around 100. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to
around 25 mph late in the afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to
113.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 112.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ351-090300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. South winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to
southeast 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings
around 110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
shifting to the south around 10 mph early in the morning. Heat
index readings 100 to 105.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to
30 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings around 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Heat index readings around 110.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
80s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 80s. Highs in the lower 90s.
