TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 3, 2019

_____

086 FPUS54 KBRO 040856

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

TXZ253-050300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ255-050300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Scattered

showers until late afternoon, then isolated showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming northeast

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming northeast

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ257-050300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Scattered

showers until late afternoon, then isolated showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming northeast

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ252-050300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph

late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows around

70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ254-050300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Scattered

showers until late afternoon, then isolated showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming northeast

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming northeast

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ256-050300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Scattered

showers until late afternoon, then isolated showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming northeast

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ248-050300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph

late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ249-050300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph

late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph until late afternoon becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ250-050300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ353-050300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming

northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ251-050300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Numerous showers until late

afternoon, then scattered showers late in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Light winds becoming northeast

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ351-050300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Numerous showers until late

afternoon, then scattered showers late in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming northeast

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

_____

