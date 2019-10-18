TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 17, 2019

_____

465 FPUS54 KBRO 180856

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019

TXZ253-190300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming southeast

around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ255-190300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows around

70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ257-190300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ252-190300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

90. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

70. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming southeast around

10 mph late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ254-190300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in

the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ256-190300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower to mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to

the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ248-190300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ249-190300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in

the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Light

winds becoming southeast around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ250-190300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming southeast

around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming

light becoming southeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ353-190300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming southeast

around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ251-190300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ351-190300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

_____

