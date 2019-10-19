TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, October 18, 2019

_____

027 FPUS54 KBRO 190856

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019

TXZ253-200300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ255-200300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ257-200300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ252-200300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming southeast

around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ254-200300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

South winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ256-200300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ248-200300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ249-200300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming north

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ250-200300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 90s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ353-200300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 90s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ251-200300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ351-200300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather