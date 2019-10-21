TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 20, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019

TXZ253-220300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest early in the afternoon shifting to the

north.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ255-220300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Windy, cooler. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ257-220300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in the afternoon

shifting to the east.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower to mid 70s. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph

in the late evening and overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ252-220300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west late in the morning shifting

to the north.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ254-220300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the west early in the afternoon shifting to the north.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ256-220300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the southwest around 10 mph early in the afternoon

shifting to the northeast.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Windy, cooler. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ248-220300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ249-220300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west late in the morning shifting

to the north.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ250-220300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west late in the morning shifting

to the north 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ353-220300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ251-220300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ351-220300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to

the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 20 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Windy, cooler. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

