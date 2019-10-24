TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 23, 2019

398 FPUS54 KBRO 240857

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

TXZ253-250300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning.

Scattered showers through the day. Scattered thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then cloudy with showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light becoming northwest around 20 mph early in

the morning. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Cloudy with chance of rain showers

in the morning, then partly sunny with slight chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

25 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ255-250300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then cloudy with showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly sunny with

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ257-250300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then cloudy with showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 60. East winds around 10 mph early in the

evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Windy, cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper

50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ252-250300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning.

Scattered showers through the day. Scattered thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then cloudy with showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph early in

the evening becoming light becoming northwest around 20 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph early in the morning. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph

decreasing to around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph late in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ254-250300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then cloudy with showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light becoming northwest around 10 mph early in

the morning. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Windy, cooler. Cloudy with chance of rain showers in

the morning, then partly sunny with slight chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 30 to

40 mph decreasing to around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ256-250300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then cloudy with showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 60. East winds around 10 mph early in the

evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Windy, cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 50 mph

decreasing to around 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph late in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper

50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ248-250300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph early in the evening becoming

light becoming northwest around 15 mph with gusts to around

40 mph after midnight increasing to around 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph

decreasing to around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph late in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

around 60.

$$

TXZ249-250300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning.

Scattered showers through the day. Scattered thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph early in the

evening becoming light becoming northwest around 20 mph early in

the morning. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ250-250300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning.

Scattered showers through the day. Scattered thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then cloudy with showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds becoming northwest

around 20 mph early in the morning. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph

decreasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ353-250300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning.

Scattered showers through the day. Scattered thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then cloudy with showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds becoming northwest

around 20 mph early in the morning. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Cloudy with chance of rain showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

25 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ251-250300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then cloudy with showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light becoming northwest around 15 mph early in

the morning. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Windy, cooler. Cloudy with chance of rain showers in

the morning, then partly sunny with slight chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 30 to

40 mph decreasing to around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ351-250300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

East winds around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light

becoming northwest around 10 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

early in the morning. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Windy, cooler. Cloudy with chance of rain showers in

the morning, then partly sunny with slight chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 35 to

45 mph with gusts to around 50 mph decreasing to around 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

