TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 3, 2019
_____
820 FPUS54 KBRO 040935 AAA
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas...UPDATED
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
335 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019
TXZ253-050315-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
335 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 80s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in
the late morning and afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ255-050315-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
335 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 80s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in
the late morning and afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ257-050315-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
335 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in
the late morning and afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ252-050315-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
335 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to
15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ254-050315-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
335 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 80s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in
the late morning and afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ256-050315-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
335 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the
late morning and afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ248-050315-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
335 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to
15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ249-050315-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
335 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light
winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ250-050315-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
335 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 80s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ353-050315-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
335 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 80s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ251-050315-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
335 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 80s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in
the late morning and afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ351-050315-
Coastal Kenedy-
335 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the
late morning and afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
_____
