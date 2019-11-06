TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 5, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the north

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

around 60.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Windy, cooler. Cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely

in the morning, then cloudy with chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Windy, cooler. Cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the north

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the north

15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Windy, cooler. Cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Rain showers likely. Thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Highs in the

upper 50s.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

north after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs around

70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north

15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Windy, cooler. Cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 50s.

