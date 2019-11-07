TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 6, 2019
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s.
Light winds becoming east around 10 mph late in the evening
shifting to the north. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper
50s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light
becoming north around 15 mph early in the morning. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in
the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. North winds 25 to
30 mph decreasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 60. East
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light becoming north
around 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph early in the morning.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. North
winds 30 to 40 mph decreasing to around 25 mph with gusts to
around 40 mph late in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers. Lows in the
mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s.
Light winds becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the late evening and
overnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph
decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s.
East winds around 10 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper
50s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain showers. Near steady temperature around 60. North winds
30 to 40 mph decreasing to around 25 mph with gusts to around
40 mph late in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower
50s. Light winds becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the late evening
and overnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph
decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower
50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to
25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North
winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 90. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in
the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower
50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 20 to 25 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North
winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to
15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower
50s. Light winds becoming northeast around 10 mph late in the
evening shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph
decreasing to around 15 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.VETERANS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Cloudy in the morning then
becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 20 to 25 mph
after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. North
winds 25 to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
