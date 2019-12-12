TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 11, 2019
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019
TXZ253-130300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming north 10 to 15 mph
in the late morning and early afternoon becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper
70s. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming
southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ255-130300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to
the north around 10 mph late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ257-130300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming
light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph in the morning becoming light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy, cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
TXZ252-130300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around
80. Southwest winds around 10 mph until late afternoon becoming
light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming
southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Lows
around 60. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Highs in the
lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ254-130300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around
50. North winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming
east around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ256-130300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
North winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph in the morning becoming light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ248-130300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds
becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming
southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ249-130300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph in the morning
becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming
light becoming southwest around 10 mph late in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming
southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Lows
around 60. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Highs in the
lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ250-130300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph in the morning
becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. West winds around 10 mph until late afternoon becoming
light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming
east around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Highs in the
lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ353-130300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper
70s. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming
southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Highs in the
lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ251-130300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming
east around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Highs in the
lower 60s. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ351-130300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the north
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph in the morning becoming light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 40s. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
