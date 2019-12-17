TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 16, 2019
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light becoming north
around 10 mph after midnight becoming light. Lowest wind chill
readings 30 to 40 after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 29 to 39 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming southeast
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the upper 40s.
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 25 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 31 to 41 after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 29 to 39 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 30 to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 20 to
25 mph decreasing to around 15 mph early in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 20 to
25 mph decreasing to around 15 mph late in the afternoon. Lowest
wind chill readings 31 to 41 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around
10 mph. Wind chill readings 29 to 39.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph until late afternoon becoming light. Lowest wind chill
readings 28 to 38 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the mid 40s.
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 25 to 30 mph
decreasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 29 to 39 after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 27 to 37 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Windy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 50s. North winds 30 to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 32 to 42 after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 20 to 25 mph
decreasing to around 15 mph late in the afternoon. Lowest wind
chill readings 31 to 41 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around
10 mph. Wind chill readings 29 to 39.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Lowest wind
chill readings 28 to 38 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds becoming southeast
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the mid 40s.
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph.
Wind chill readings 29 to 39.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Light winds becoming
northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and early afternoon
becoming light. Lowest wind chill readings 28 to 38 in the
morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds
becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around
10 mph until early morning becoming light. Wind chill readings
29 to 39.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph until late afternoon becoming light. Lowest wind chill
readings 28 to 38 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming southeast
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the mid 40s.
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 29 to 39 after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 27 to 37 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming southeast
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the mid 40s.
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 25 to
30 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Wind chill readings 29 to 39.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 27 to 37 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 30 to
40 mph decreasing to around 25 mph late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning. Lowest
wind chill readings 31 to 41 after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to
25 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Lowest wind chill readings 29 to 39 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows around 50.
