Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 70.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light

becoming southeast around 10 mph early in the morning.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late evening and

early morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 70.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

