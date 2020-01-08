TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 7, 2020

_____

791 FPUS54 KBRO 080956

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

TXZ253-090300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds

becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ255-090300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds

15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ257-090300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ252-090300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ254-090300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ256-090300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ248-090300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ249-090300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ250-090300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph

in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of rain showers in

the evening, then slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ353-090300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming southeast

15 to 20 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ251-090300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ351-090300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

20 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather