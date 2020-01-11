TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 10, 2020
_____
319 FPUS54 KBRO 110957
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020
TXZ253-120300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
around 15 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the late morning and
early afternoon shifting to the north around 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph in
the late morning and afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around
60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Light winds becoming
southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ255-120300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
around 15 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the late morning and
early afternoon shifting to the north around 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph in
the late morning and afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ257-120300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph
shifting to the north around 20 mph late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ252-120300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
20 to 25 mph shifting to the north around 15 mph late in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in
the late morning and afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds
becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ254-120300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
around 15 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the late morning and
early afternoon shifting to the north around 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around
60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ256-120300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
25 to 30 mph shifting to the north around 20 mph late in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming southeast
10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a
10 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs near 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ248-120300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
20 to 25 mph shifting to the north around 15 mph late in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in
the late morning and afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper
50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ249-120300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around
15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the late morning and early
afternoon shifting to the north around 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in
the late morning and early afternoon becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper
70s.
$$
TXZ250-120300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
20 to 25 mph shifting to the north around 15 mph late in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in
the late morning and afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with slight
chance of rain showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper
70s.
$$
TXZ353-120300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
around 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the late morning and
early afternoon shifting to the north around 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in
the late morning and afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around
80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows around 60. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ251-120300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
around 15 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the late morning and
early afternoon shifting to the north around 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in
the late morning and afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with slight
chance of rain showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper
70s.
$$
TXZ351-120300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 20 to
25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around 60. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
_____
