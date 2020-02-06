TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020

TXZ253-070300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the late evening and overnight.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ255-070300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 20 to

25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ257-070300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to

25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ252-070300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 32 to 42 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds becoming

south around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ254-070300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds becoming

south around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ256-070300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ248-070300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 29 to 39 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ249-070300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 29 to 39 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds becoming

south around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ250-070300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 31 to 41 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ353-070300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds becoming

south around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ251-070300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 20 to

25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ351-070300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

