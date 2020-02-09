TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 8, 2020
_____
042 FPUS54 KBRO 090956
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
TXZ253-100300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Slight
chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ255-100300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
rain showers in the evening. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ257-100300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph
decreasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ252-100300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph
decreasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to
around 10 mph early in the morning.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Slight
chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ254-100300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
rain showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower
70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ256-100300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph
decreasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs near 80. South winds 20 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ248-100300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph
decreasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph until late
afternoon becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
becoming cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.
Slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ249-100300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 25 to 30 mph
shifting to the southeast around 20 mph late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
becoming cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Slight
chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ250-100300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
becoming cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Slight
chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ353-100300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Slight
chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ251-100300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing
to around 20 mph late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to
around 10 mph early in the morning.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower
70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ351-100300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Southeast winds 25 to
30 mph decreasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
rain showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the upper 50s.
$$
_____
