TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 9, 2020

_____

147 FPUS54 KBRO 100956

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

TXZ253-110300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ255-110300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ257-110300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 20 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ252-110300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds

becoming east around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ254-110300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ256-110300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid

60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ248-110300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph until late afternoon becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

until early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the northeast late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ249-110300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds becoming east 10 to

15 mph in the late evening and early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower

50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ250-110300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ353-110300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the

morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ251-110300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

becoming 10 to 15 mph in the late evening and overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

East winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ351-110300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph shifting

to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather