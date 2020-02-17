TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 16, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
357 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020
TXZ253-180300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
357 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Rain and drizzle likely. Highs in the lower
60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
drizzle. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and drizzle.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Lows around 50.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ255-180300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
357 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to south 20 to 25 mph in
the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the
evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Rain and drizzle likely. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
drizzle. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and drizzle.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs
in the upper 70s.
TXZ257-180300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
357 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas
of dense fog early in the morning, then patchy fog in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in
the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Rain likely. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain and drizzle likely. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain and drizzle. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ252-180300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
357 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Light
winds becoming southeast around 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to
the east around 10 mph late in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. East
winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower
70s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Rain and drizzle likely. Highs around 60.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and drizzle in the
evening, then slight chance of rain and drizzle after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and drizzle in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ254-180300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
357 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late
in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Rain and drizzle likely. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
drizzle. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and drizzle in the morning, then
slight chance of rain and drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ256-180300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
357 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas
of dense fog early in the morning, then patchy fog in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Rain and drizzle likely. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
and drizzle. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and drizzle.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ248-180300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
357 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.
Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning
and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until late
afternoon becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain and drizzle likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
drizzle. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and drizzle in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ249-180300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
357 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas
of fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning
becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers
in the evening, then cloudy with chance of rain showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain and drizzle likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
drizzle. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and drizzle in the
morning. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ250-180300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
357 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Areas
of fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds
becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 70.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Rain and drizzle likely. Highs in the upper
50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
drizzle. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and drizzle in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs
in the upper 70s.
TXZ353-180300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
357 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas
of fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds
becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Rain and drizzle likely. Highs in the lower
60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
drizzle. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and drizzle.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ251-180300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
357 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Areas
of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the morning.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Rain and drizzle likely. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
drizzle. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and drizzle in the morning, then
slight chance of rain and drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper
60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper
70s.
TXZ351-180300-
Coastal Kenedy-
357 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Areas
of dense fog early in the morning, then patchy fog in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature
in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Rain and drizzle likely. Highs around 60.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
and drizzle. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and drizzle.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower
70s.
