TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 24, 2020
119 FPUS54 KBRO 250857
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CDT Wed Mar 25 2020
TXZ253-260300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
100 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the
upper 60s.
$$
TXZ255-260300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 15 mph increasing to
25 to 30 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the
upper 60s.
$$
TXZ257-260300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid to upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the south
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 15 mph increasing to
southeast 25 to 30 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ252-260300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
around 101. Light winds becoming southeast around 20 mph. Highest
heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around
70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings
100 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Not as hot. Partly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Slight chance of showers. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the
upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ254-260300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around
70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to
25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ256-260300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid to upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning.
Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ248-260300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
around 102. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
late morning and afternoon. Highest heat index readings 108 to
109 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around
70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs
around 101. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings
100 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Slight chance of showers. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the
upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ249-260300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 90s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ250-260300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 90s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ353-260300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ251-260300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around
20 mph late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to
around 25 mph late in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph shifting to the southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ351-260300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid to upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around
70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to
25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
around 80.
$$
