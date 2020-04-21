TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, April 20, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around

20 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

15 mph increasing to south 25 to 30 mph in the late morning and

early afternoon decreasing to around 20 mph. Heat index readings

100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around

20 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 100 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting

to the west around 10 mph late in the afternoon. Highest heat

index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat

index readings 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around

20 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs near 90. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting

to the southwest around 10 mph early in the afternoon shifting to

the north. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows in

the mid 60s.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting

to the west around 10 mph late in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat

index readings 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs around 90.

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat

index readings 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat

index readings 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

