TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 26, 2020

814 FPUS54 KBRO 270857

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

TXZ253-280300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to around 20 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 15 mph increasing to

25 to 30 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

TXZ255-280300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ257-280300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph

early in the morning.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ252-280300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East

winds up to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around

90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

TXZ254-280300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ256-280300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in

the morning.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs near 90. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

near 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 90.

TXZ248-280300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Lows

in the mid 70s.

TXZ249-280300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ250-280300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to around 20 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

TXZ353-280300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to around 20 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ251-280300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to southeast 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

TXZ351-280300-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 90.

