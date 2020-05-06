TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 5, 2020

020 FPUS54 KBRO 060856

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020

TXZ253-070300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Not as warm. Showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ255-070300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to

the east in the late evening and early morning becoming light.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Not as warm. Showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ257-070300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to southeast 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Not as warm. Showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near

steady temperature around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ252-070300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 70. East winds around 10 mph early in

the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

TXZ254-070300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Not as warm. Showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ256-070300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs near 90. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Not as warm. Showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows around 70. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ248-070300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 70. East winds around 10 mph until early

morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Not as warm. Showers and

thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

TXZ249-070300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Not as warm. Showers and

thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 60.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ250-070300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Not as warm. Showers and

thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 60.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ353-070300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 70. East winds around 10 mph early in

the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Not as warm. Showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

TXZ251-070300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning, then partly

cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing

to around 25 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Not as warm. Showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ351-070300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs near 90. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Showers and thunderstorms

likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

