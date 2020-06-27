TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, June 26, 2020

_____

537 FPUS54 KBRO 270857

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

TXZ253-280300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ255-280300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows around 80.

$$

TXZ257-280300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

25 to 30 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows around 80.

$$

TXZ252-280300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings around

110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 109 to 114 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 102. Lows

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ254-280300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ256-280300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows around

80. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ248-280300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings around

110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat

index readings 101 to 106.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 102. Lows

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ249-280300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ250-280300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ353-280300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ251-280300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the south around 10 mph early in the

morning.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ351-280300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy.

Lows around 80. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather