TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 19, 2020
_____
894 FPUS54 KBRO 192057
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
357 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
TXZ253-201500-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
357 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
10 mph early in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
101 to 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting
to the southeast in the late evening and early morning becoming
light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ255-201500-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
357 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds
becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting
to the southeast in the late evening and early morning becoming
light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the
upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ257-201500-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
357 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around
10 mph early in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late
morning and afternoon. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting
to the southeast in the late evening and early morning becoming
light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ252-201500-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
357 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the mid 70s.
East winds around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light.
Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Light winds becoming
southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index
readings 108 to 113 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Heat index
readings 100 to 105.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ254-201500-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
357 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph early in
the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds
becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to
the southeast in the late evening and early morning becoming
light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ256-201500-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
357 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early
morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late
morning and afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting
to the southeast in the late evening and early morning becoming
light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index
readings 100 to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ248-201500-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
357 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly clear in the late
evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds up to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around
100. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ249-201500-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
357 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph early in
the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds
becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index
readings 101 to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ250-201500-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
357 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to
105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index
readings 101 to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ353-201500-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
357 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the mid 70s. East
winds around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph early in
the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index
readings 100 to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ251-201500-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
357 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph early in
the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds
becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Highest heat
index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ351-201500-
Coastal Kenedy-
357 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph early in
the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late
morning and afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting
to the southeast in the late evening and early morning becoming
light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds up to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index readings
100 to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather