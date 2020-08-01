TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 1, 2020
_____
377 FPUS54 KBRO 011153 AAB
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas...UPDATED
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
653 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020
TXZ253-020315-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
653 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light
winds becoming south around 10 mph late in the morning becoming
light becoming east around 10 mph late in the afternoon. Highest
heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east
around 10 mph late in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming east
up to 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ255-020315-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
653 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming east
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ257-020315-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
653 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the south in the late evening and early
morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 90. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ252-020315-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
653 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms early
in the morning. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph
late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east
around 10 mph late in the afternoon. Heat index readings 101 to
106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Highest heat
index readings around 108 in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming
east up to 10 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings
around 108 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ254-020315-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
653 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light
winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the south in the late evening and early morning
becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming east
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ256-020315-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
653 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Light winds
becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming
east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ248-020315-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
653 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms early
in the morning. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early
in the afternoon, then chance of showers and thunderstorms late
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 10 mph
in the morning becoming light becoming northeast around 10 mph
late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east
around 10 mph late in the afternoon. Heat index readings 100 to
105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. East winds up to
10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ249-020315-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
653 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms early
in the morning. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early
in the afternoon, then chance of showers and thunderstorms late
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming northeast around
10 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east
around 10 mph late in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming
east around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ250-020315-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
653 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
early in the afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms late
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph
in the morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph late in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index
readings 100 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds
becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming
east around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ353-020315-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
653 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then partly sunny
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph in the
morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph late in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds
becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming east
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ251-020315-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
653 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds
becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming east
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ351-020315-
Coastal Kenedy-
653 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light
winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather