TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 13, 2020
_____
985 FPUS54 KBRO 140856
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CDT Fri Aug 14 2020
TXZ253-150300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CDT Fri Aug 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ255-150300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CDT Fri Aug 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ257-150300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CDT Fri Aug 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Heat
index readings 101 to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ252-150300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CDT Fri Aug 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Light winds becoming southeast
around 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ254-150300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CDT Fri Aug 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ256-150300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CDT Fri Aug 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to
the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 101 to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ248-150300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CDT Fri Aug 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph until early morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ249-150300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CDT Fri Aug 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds up to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ250-150300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CDT Fri Aug 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until late
afternoon becoming light. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Light winds becoming southeast
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ353-150300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CDT Fri Aug 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ251-150300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CDT Fri Aug 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
101 to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ351-150300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CDT Fri Aug 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Heat
index readings 101 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to
the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
101 to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
_____
