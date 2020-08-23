TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 23, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas...UPDATED

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

618 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

TXZ253-241000-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

618 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows in the mid 70s.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning

and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index

readings 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ255-241000-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

618 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows in the mid 70s. Light

winds. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

80. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ257-241000-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

618 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph early in the evening becoming

light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 80s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ252-241000-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

618 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

90s. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat

index readings 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ254-241000-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

618 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows in the mid 70s. Light

winds. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ256-241000-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

618 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows in the upper 70s. East

winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the late evening

and overnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 80s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ248-241000-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

618 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly clear after

midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light

winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds

becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around

100. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 102. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ249-241000-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

618 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning

and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ250-241000-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

618 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ353-241000-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

618 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ251-241000-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

618 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows in the mid 70s.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ351-241000-

Coastal Kenedy-

618 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows in the upper 70s. East

winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

80. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

