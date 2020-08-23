TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 23, 2020
_____
214 FPUS54 KBRO 232318 AAA
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas...UPDATED
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
618 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
TXZ253-241000-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
618 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows in the mid 70s.
Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning
and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index
readings 100 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ255-241000-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
618 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows in the mid 70s. Light
winds. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
100 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around
80. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ257-241000-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
618 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows in the upper 70s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph early in the evening becoming
light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 100 to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows
in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 80s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ252-241000-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
618 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light
winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
90s. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late
morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat
index readings 100 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ254-241000-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
618 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows in the mid 70s. Light
winds. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ256-241000-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
618 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows in the upper 70s. East
winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the late evening
and overnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows
around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 80s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ248-241000-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
618 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly clear after
midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light
winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds
becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around
100. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 102. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ249-241000-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
618 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light
winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning
and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light
winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ250-241000-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
618 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light
winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light
winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ353-241000-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
618 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light
winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds
becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ251-241000-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
618 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows in the mid 70s.
Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 10 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ351-241000-
Coastal Kenedy-
618 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows in the upper 70s. East
winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 10 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around
80. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather