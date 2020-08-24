TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, August 24, 2020

_____

082 FPUS54 KBRO 242057

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

TXZ253-251500-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Highest heat

index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Highs

in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ255-251500-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming northeast

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Highest heat

index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ257-251500-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ252-251500-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly clear after

midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds

around 10 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ254-251500-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph

in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Highest

heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

80. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ256-251500-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 80s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ248-251500-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Northeast winds

around 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 102. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ249-251500-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds

around 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ250-251500-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning

and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ353-251500-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming

northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings

101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ251-251500-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph

in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Highest heat

index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after

midnight. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ351-251500-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Heat index

readings around 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather