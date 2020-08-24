TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, August 24, 2020
_____
082 FPUS54 KBRO 242057
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
357 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
TXZ253-251500-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
357 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds
becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds up to
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Highest heat
index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Highs
in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ255-251500-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
357 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming northeast
10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Light
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Highest heat
index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ257-251500-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
357 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Light
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows
in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ252-251500-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
357 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly clear after
midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with
isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds
around 10 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Highs around 101.
$$
TXZ254-251500-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
357 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph
in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Highest
heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around
80. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ256-251500-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
357 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Light
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 80s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ248-251500-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
357 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Northeast winds
around 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 102. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Highs around 101.
$$
TXZ249-251500-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
357 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with
isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 90s. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late
morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds
around 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ250-251500-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
357 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning
and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds up to
10 mph shifting to the northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ353-251500-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
357 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds
becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming
northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings
101 to 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ251-251500-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
357 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph
in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation
20 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds around
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Highest heat
index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after
midnight. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ351-251500-
Coastal Kenedy-
357 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Light
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Heat index
readings around 110.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather