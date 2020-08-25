TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
357 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
TXZ253-261500-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
357 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East
winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Highest
heat index readings around 108 in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows
around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Highs in the upper
90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ255-261500-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
357 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Light
winds becoming south around 10 mph after midnight. Heat index
readings 101 to 106.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 108 to 112.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Highs in the
mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ257-261500-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
357 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM WEDNESDAY TO 7 PM
CDT THURSDAY...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM WEDNESDAY TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Light winds becoming
south around 10 mph after midnight. Heat index readings 102 to
107.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings
around 110.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Highs in the
lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ252-261500-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
357 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Light winds
becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East
winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 101. South winds around 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around
100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 102.
TXZ254-261500-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
357 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East
winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Heat
index readings 100 to 105.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings around 110.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Highs in the mid
90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ256-261500-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
357 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM WEDNESDAY TO 7 PM
CDT THURSDAY...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM WEDNESDAY TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the
south after midnight. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings
around 110.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
80s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ248-261500-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
357 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Light winds
becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East
winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 101. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 102. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in the upper
70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Highs
around 103.
TXZ249-261500-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
357 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light
winds becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in the
afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the
upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 100.
TXZ250-261500-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
357 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming
northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Highest
heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light
winds. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming south
around 10 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings
108 to 112 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the
upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ353-261500-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
357 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming
north 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Highest
heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East
winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Heat
index readings 101 to 106.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the
upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ251-261500-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
357 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highest
heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Light
winds. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 108 to 112.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the
mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ351-261500-
Coastal Kenedy-
357 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM WEDNESDAY TO 7 PM
CDT THURSDAY...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM WEDNESDAY TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highest
heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s. Light winds. Heat index readings 101 to
106.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings
108 to 109.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
80s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
