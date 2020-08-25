TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 25, 2020

_____

512 FPUS54 KBRO 252057

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

TXZ253-261500-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East

winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Highest

heat index readings around 108 in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows

around 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Highs in the upper

90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ255-261500-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Light

winds becoming south around 10 mph after midnight. Heat index

readings 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 108 to 112.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Highs in the

mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ257-261500-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM WEDNESDAY TO 7 PM

CDT THURSDAY...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM WEDNESDAY TO 7 PM CDT

THURSDAY...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Light winds becoming

south around 10 mph after midnight. Heat index readings 102 to

107.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings

around 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ252-261500-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Light winds

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 101. South winds around 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around

100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 102.

$$

TXZ254-261500-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East

winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Heat

index readings 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings around 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Highs in the mid

90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ256-261500-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM WEDNESDAY TO 7 PM

CDT THURSDAY...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM WEDNESDAY TO 7 PM CDT

THURSDAY...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the

south after midnight. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings

around 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

80s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ248-261500-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Light winds

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 101. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 102. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in the upper

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Highs

around 103.

$$

TXZ249-261500-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light

winds becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the

upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ250-261500-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Highest

heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light

winds. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings

108 to 112 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the

upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ353-261500-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming

north 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Highest

heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East

winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Heat

index readings 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the

upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ251-261500-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highest

heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Light

winds. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 108 to 112.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the

mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ351-261500-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM WEDNESDAY TO 7 PM

CDT THURSDAY...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM WEDNESDAY TO 7 PM CDT

THURSDAY...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highest

heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. Light winds. Heat index readings 101 to

106.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings

108 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

80s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather