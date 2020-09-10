TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 9, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north around 10 mph
late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light becoming
northwest around 10 mph early in the morning. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. North winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light becoming northwest around 10 mph early
in the morning. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the north in the late evening and overnight. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
around 90.
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light becoming
northwest around 10 mph early in the morning. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light becoming northwest around 10 mph
early in the morning. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light becoming north around 10 mph early
in the morning. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
around 90.
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North
winds around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing
to around 10 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. North winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light becoming
northwest around 10 mph early in the morning. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light becoming north around 10 mph early
in the morning. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light becoming northwest around 10 mph
early in the morning. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light becoming north around 10 mph early
in the morning. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the
northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light becoming north around 10 mph early
in the morning. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. North winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
