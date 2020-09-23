TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 22, 2020

022 FPUS54 KBRO 230857

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

TXZ253-240300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and early afternoon

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming northeast around

10 mph late in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ255-240300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ257-240300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming

east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ252-240300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming north around 10 mph

late in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ254-240300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ256-240300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Light winds becoming east 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ248-240300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming

north 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ249-240300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Light winds becoming north 10 to

15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ250-240300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming northeast around

10 mph late in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming east

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ353-240300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ251-240300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming

east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ351-240300-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

