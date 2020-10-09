TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 8, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming southeast around

10 mph late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds

becoming south around 10 mph in the late evening and overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph becoming north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming south around

10 mph in the late evening and overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

20 to 25 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

10 mph early in the morning becoming light becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

Highs in the mid 80s.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and early afternoon

becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds

becoming southeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

70. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds

becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming southeast around

10 mph late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming southeast around

10 mph late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

70. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

70. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

