TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, October 9, 2020
_____
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
357 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020
TXZ253-110300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
357 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds
becoming south around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ255-110300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
357 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
101 to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the
lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
TXZ257-110300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
357 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning
becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ252-110300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
357 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Light winds becoming south
10 to 15 mph in the late morning and early afternoon becoming
light.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ254-110300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
357 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the south in the late evening and early
morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
TXZ256-110300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
357 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index
readings 100 to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ248-110300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
357 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Light winds becoming south
10 to 15 mph in the late morning and early afternoon becoming
light.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ249-110300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
357 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming
south 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and early afternoon
becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ250-110300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
357 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ353-110300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
357 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming
south 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ251-110300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
357 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming
south 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
101 to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ351-110300-
Coastal Kenedy-
357 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index
readings 100 to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows
around 70. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
