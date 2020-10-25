TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 24, 2020

021 FPUS54 KBRO 250857

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

TXZ253-260300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ255-260300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ257-260300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Near steady

temperature in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ252-260300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ254-260300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ256-260300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ248-260300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ249-260300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ250-260300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ353-260300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ251-260300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the south around 10 mph early in the

morning.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid to

upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ351-260300-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

