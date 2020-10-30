TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 29, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph

late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

East winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the upper 60s.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 80. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 80s.

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 60. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to

the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

