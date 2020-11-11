TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 10, 2020
_____
717 FPUS54 KBRO 110957
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
357 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
TXZ253-120300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
357 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the morning
becoming light becoming east around 10 mph late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Light
winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East
winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east
around 10 mph late in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ255-120300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
357 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ257-120300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
357 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around
70. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ252-120300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
357 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the morning
becoming light becoming east around 10 mph late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. East
winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east
around 10 mph late in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ254-120300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
357 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ256-120300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
357 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ248-120300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
357 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to
the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ249-120300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
357 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph
late in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ250-120300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
357 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the morning
becoming light becoming east around 10 mph late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East
winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east
around 10 mph late in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ353-120300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
357 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the morning
becoming light becoming east around 10 mph late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East
winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east
around 10 mph late in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ251-120300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
357 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ351-120300-
Coastal Kenedy-
357 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather