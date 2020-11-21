TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, November 20, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CST Sat Nov 21 2020

TXZ253-220300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ255-220300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

TXZ257-220300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CST Sat Nov 21 2020

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 80. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows around 70.

TXZ252-220300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light

winds becoming east around 10 mph late in the morning becoming

light becoming east around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows

around 60. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ254-220300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ256-220300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CST Sat Nov 21 2020

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. East

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Light winds becoming east 10 to

15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs

around 80. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon.

TXZ248-220300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in

the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light

winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ249-220300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ250-220300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ353-220300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ251-220300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows around 60.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ351-220300-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CST Sat Nov 21 2020

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting

to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs around 80.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon.

