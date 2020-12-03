TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 2, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
357 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020
TXZ253-040300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
357 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ255-040300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
357 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
20 to 25 mph decreasing to around 15 mph late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light becoming northwest around 10 mph early
in the morning.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds becoming northwest up
to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ257-040300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
357 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
20 to 25 mph shifting to the north around 15 mph late in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower
50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ252-040300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
357 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Light winds becoming
north around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ254-040300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
357 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ256-040300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
357 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the
north around 15 mph late in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
near 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ248-040300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
357 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds
becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ249-040300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
357 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds becoming
north 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds
becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ250-040300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
357 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 60s. Light winds becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the
late morning and afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ353-040300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
357 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ251-040300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
357 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to
25 mph decreasing to around 15 mph late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to
the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ351-040300-
Coastal Kenedy-
357 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Breezy. Sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph
decreasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to around
15 mph late in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around
50. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
