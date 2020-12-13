TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 12, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CST Sun Dec 13 2020

TXZ253-140300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CST Sun Dec 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the

northwest late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around

10 mph early in the morning. Lowest wind chill readings 31 to

41 after midnight.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north around 10 mph early in

the afternoon becoming light. Lowest wind chill readings 29 to

39 in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ255-140300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CST Sun Dec 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the west late

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds

becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the late evening and overnight.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Lowest wind chill readings 32 to 42 in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ257-140300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CST Sun Dec 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower to mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds becoming north 25 to 30 mph in the late evening and early

morning decreasing to around 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph shifting

to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill

readings 32 to 42 in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

TXZ252-140300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CST Sun Dec 13 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the northwest around 10 mph early in the

morning.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north around 10 mph early in

the afternoon becoming light. Lowest wind chill readings 31 to

41 in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

TXZ254-140300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CST Sun Dec 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest

late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 31 to 41 after midnight.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 30 to 40 in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper

70s.

TXZ256-140300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CST Sun Dec 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the west late

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Lowest wind chill

readings 31 to 41 after midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 30 to 40 in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler, clear. Highs in

the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

TXZ248-140300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CST Sun Dec 13 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest late

in the morning increasing to northwest 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph shifting

to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Lowest wind chill

readings 32 to 42 after midnight.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph until late afternoon becoming light. Lowest wind

chill readings 31 to 41 in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

TXZ249-140300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CST Sun Dec 13 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Lowest wind chill readings 31 to 41 after midnight.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph until late afternoon becoming light. Lowest wind

chill readings 29 to 39 in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

TXZ250-140300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CST Sun Dec 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west early in the afternoon

shifting to the northwest.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Lowest wind chill readings 31 to 41 after midnight.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph until late afternoon becoming light. Lowest wind

chill readings 28 to 38 in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ353-140300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CST Sun Dec 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest

early in the afternoon shifting to the northwest.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph until late afternoon becoming light. Lowest wind

chill readings 30 to 40 in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ251-140300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CST Sun Dec 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest around 20 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest around 10 mph early in the

morning. Lowest wind chill readings 31 to 41 after midnight.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 28 to 38 in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid

70s.

TXZ351-140300-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CST Sun Dec 13 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly sunny with

slight chance of showers. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the west late in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Lowest wind chill readings

31 to 41 after midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 28 to 38 in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler, clear. Highs

around 60. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the

upper 50s.

