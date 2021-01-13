TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 70.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph until late afternoon

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows

around 50. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 70.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the

north around 10 mph early in the afternoon becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in

the late morning and early afternoon becoming light. Lowest wind

chill readings 31 to 41 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 60s. Light winds becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in

the late morning and early afternoon becoming light. Lowest wind

chill readings 32 to 42 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 40s. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 70.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph until late afternoon becoming

light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the late morning and early afternoon becoming

light. Lowest wind chill readings 32 to 42 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper

60s.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill

readings 29 to 39 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid

60s.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph in

the morning becoming light. Lowest wind chill readings 28 to

38 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper

60s.

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light. Lowest wind chill readings

30 to 40 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper

60s.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light. Lowest wind chill readings

30 to 40 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph until late afternoon becoming light. Lowest wind chill

readings 32 to 42 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

