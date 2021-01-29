TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 28, 2021

374 FPUS54 KBRO 290957

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021

TXZ253-300300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ255-300300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph

in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 15 mph

increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ257-300300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ252-300300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the

southwest around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

TXZ254-300300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph

in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 15 mph

increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the late morning and early

afternoon decreasing to around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ256-300300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ248-300300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the

northwest around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ249-300300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the

west around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TXZ250-300300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

TXZ353-300300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ251-300300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph

in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ351-300300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

