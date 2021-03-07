TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 6, 2021 _____ 721 FPUS54 KBRO 070957 ZFPBRO Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas National Weather Service Brownsville TX 357 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021 TXZ253-080300- Southern Hidalgo- Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission, and Weslaco 357 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ255-080300- Inland Cameron- Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen 357 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ257-080300- Coastal Cameron- Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island, Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista 357 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ252-080300- Starr- Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma 357 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ254-080300- Inland Willacy- Including the city of Raymondville 357 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ256-080300- Coastal Willacy- Including the city of Port Mansfield 357 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ248-080300- Zapata- Including the city of Zapata 357 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs near 90. Lows in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ249-080300- Jim Hogg- Including the city of Hebbronville 357 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ250-080300- Brooks- Including the city of Falfurrias 357 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ353-080300- Northern Hidalgo- Including the city of San Manuel 357 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ251-080300- Inland Kenedy- Including the city of Sarita 357 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ351-080300- Coastal Kenedy- 357 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$